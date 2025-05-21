CSK vs RR (20/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RR thus ended their campaign on a high, registering their fourth win of the tournament. Bowling first after winning the toss, Rajasthan held Chennai to 187-8 and then chased down the total in 17.1 overs.

Ad

Having suffered numerous setbacks in chases in IPL 2025, RR finally came up with a clinical performance while batting second and finished on the right side of the result. Rajasthan's openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57 off 33) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 off 19) yet again got the team off to a flyer, adding 37 in 3.4 overs.

Jaiswal was the aggressor in the partnership. He slammed five fours and two sixes before being knocked over by Anshul Kamboj. Suryavanshi and Sanju Samson (41 off 31) then added 98 for the second wicket to put RR on the path to victory. Suryavanshi picked his bowlers smartly and raced to a 27-ball fifty by smashing Noor Ahmad for a six to deep square leg.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the 14th over to give CSK some hope. Samson holed out trying to hit a carrom ball, while Suryavanshi top-edged a heave. The 14-year-old struck four fours and as many sixes in his blazing knock. Noor then knocked over Riyan Parag (3). Dhruv Jurel (31* off 12), however, played a stunning cameo to take Rajasthan home to a consolation win.

Akash Madhwal claims 3 as RR restrict CSK to 187-8

Sent into bat, CSK got off to a poor start as Devon Conway (10) chipped a simple catch to mid-off off Yudhvir Singh's bowling. In the same over, Kwena Maphaka took a well-judged catch to send back Urvil Patel for a duck. Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20) played a fine hand before perishing in an attempt to take on Tushar Deshpande - Maphaka took another good catch, running in from the boundary.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK's decision to promote Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja backfired and the all-rounders fell for 13 and one respectively. Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) gave the innings some momentum, but skipper MS Dhoni (16 off 17) failed to provide the finishing touches. All three batters fell to RR pacer Akash Madhwal, who finished with excellent figures of 3-29.

CSK vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Madhwal excelled for RR, claiming three key wickets and stalling Chennai's momentum. Yudhvir also chipped in with three wickets. In the chase, Suryavanshi struck a mature yet aggressive half-century.

Ad

For Chennai, Mhatre and Brevis hit quick-fire 40s. With the ball, Ashwin picked up two wickets in one over.

Pacer Madhwal was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3-29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More