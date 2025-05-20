CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 62 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have been knocked out of the playoffs race. CSK are in last place, with six points from 12 matches. On the other hand, RR are in ninth place, with six points from 13 games.

Chennai beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens on May 7. Bowling first, CSK did a good job to restrict KKR to 179-6. Left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad impressed with 4-31. In the chase, Chennai got over the line courtesy of Dewald Brevis (52 off 25) and Shivam Dube (45 off 40). Debutant Urvil Patel (31 off 11) played a blazing cameo.

For Rajasthan, it was the same old story all over again as they failed to chase down a target against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, PBKS posted 219-5. In the chase, RR finished on 209-7 despite blazing efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31).

Today's CSK vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson said:

“We saw in the last game between Delhi and Gujarat that it gets easier to bat later on, so we want to bowl first."

Fazalhaq Farooqi is out for Rajasthan, so Yudhvir Singh Charak comes in. Chennai are going in with the same team.

CSK vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak

RR Impact Subs: Lhuan dre Pretorious, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathod

Today's CSK vs RR pitch report

“It’s a warm evening. This wicket looks very similar to the last game (DC vs GT). There was some rough, and we thought there was going to be some turn. But, at most, it was about an inch or so. There is a slight bit of grass, but it looks very similar to the last game. Put runs on the board.” - Simon Doull and Graeme Swann

Today's CSK vs RR match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Urvil Patel, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noorcr Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Andre Siddarth C, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ashok Sharma

CSK vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Keyur Kelkar, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Arjan Kripal Singh

