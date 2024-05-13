CSK vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a low-scoring game, CSK held RR to 141-5 after being asked to bat first. The hosts were not commanding in the chase but got home in 18.2 overs. With the hard-fought win, Chennai moved up to third in the points table.

Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 off 21 as he miscued a pull off Simarjeet Singh. The CSK pacer also dismissed Jos Buttler (21 off 25), who mistimed a scoop towards fine leg. Skipper Sanju Samson also struggled on the sluggish surface and fell for 15 off 19, hitting a full delivery from Simarjeet to mid-off.

Riyan Parag (47* off 35) and Dhruv Jurel (28 off 18) added 40 for the fourth wicket, but the Royals could never break the shackles.

Expand Tweet

Jurel fell in the last over, slicing a catch off pacer Tushar Deshpande towards extra cover. Shubham Dubey fell for a golden duck, looking for a big hit. A stunning six from Parag took RR past the 140-mark.

Skipper Gaikwad guides laborious chase

Although CSK needed only 142 for victory, the chase wasn't an easy one for them. Rachin Ravindra got a start but perished for 27 off 18, miscuing one from Ravichandran Ashwin straight up in the air. Ruturaj Gaikwad (42* off 41) and Daryl Mitchell (22 off 13) added some handy runs before the latter was trapped lbw by one that skidded on from Yuzvendra Chahal.

Moeen Ali (10) holed out, looking to go after Nandre Burger. Shivam Dube, though, slammed Ashwin for a six and two fours in the 14th over to put Chennai ahead in the contest, even though he fell in the same over. Ravindra Jadeja (5) was declared run out obstructing the field as there was some drama at the Chepauk.

Expand Tweet

Gaikwad and Sameer Rizvi (15* off 8), though, combined to take CSK past the finish line. Rizvi hit the winning runs in style, smacking consecutive fours off left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

CSK vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Simarjeet excelled for Chennai with the ball, claiming 3-26. He got the big wickets of Jaiswal, Buttler and Samson. Deshpande also chipped in with two wickets. In the chase, skipper Gaikwad top-scored with 42*.

For RR, Parag contributed 47* off 35, while Ashwin picked up two wickets. Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet, though, was named the Player of the Match for his defining three-wicket haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback