“Cutest cub has arrived in the jungle” - Suryakumar Yadav’s inspiring post for CSK debutant in IPL 2025 match vs MI [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt and inspiring message for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debutant Ayush Mhatre following their IPL 2025 encounter. The two teams squared off in Match 38 of the season on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

Batting first, CSK posted a competitive total of 176/5 in their 20 overs. Making his debut at just 17, Ayush Mhatre made an immediate impact with a fiery 32 off 15 balls, smashing four boundaries and two sixes. His cameo was complemented by solid half-centuries from Shivam Dube (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*), helping CSK build momentum.

In response, MI delivered a commanding performance with the bat. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav put on a masterclass, stitching together an unbeaten 114-run partnership in just 54 balls. Rohit remained not out on 76 from 45 balls, earning the Player of the Match award, while Suryakumar dazzled with an unbeaten 68 off 30 balls.

Ad

Trending

Their explosive efforts guided MI to a dominant nine-wicket win, marking their third consecutive victory.

After the match, Suryakumar shared a heartfelt and inspiring message on Instagram for his fellow Mumbai state team cricketer and CSK debutant, Ayush Mhatre. In his Instagram story, he wrote:

“Cutest cub has arrived in the jungle with a fierce roar. Get ready for some adventure and fun.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s inspiring post for Ayush Mhatre (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)

Meanwhile, Mhatre was brought into the CSK squad as a replacement for regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was sidelined from the tournament due to an elbow fracture.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav has been enjoying a decent IPL 2025 with the bat

Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025, currently ranked fourth on the list of highest run-scorers. He has accumulated 333 runs from eight innings, boasting an average of 55.50 and an impressive strike rate of 162.43, including two half-centuries.

The Indian T20I captain has played in 158 IPL matches, amassing 3,927 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 146.63. He has scored 26 half-centuries and two centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 103.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More