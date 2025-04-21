"How to play pull shot from here?" - Chennai Super Kings debutant interacts with Rohit Sharma after MI vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre interacted with Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Rohit Sharma after the two teams battled at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20. Mhatre, who idolizes Rohit, shared the Mumbai dressing room with the former MI captain in the 2025 Ranji Trophy.

The 17-year-old debuted in the IPL in CSK's clash against MI last night and was immediately impressed with the willow. Mhatre scored 32 from 15 deliveries with four boundaries and two maximums in his maiden IPL innings.

However, his efforts could not help CSK pull off a win as Rohit smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 76 to help MI chase down 177 in the 16th over with nine wickets in hand.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians X handle, Suryakumar Yadav told Rohit about Mhatre wanting to meet his idol. Rohit, in response, said 'Well played' to the youngster before telling Surya about playing with Mhatre in the recent Ranji Trophy. The youngster then asked Rohit about how to play the pull shot.

Here is a clip of the interaction:

Mhatre came into the CSK setup as the replacement for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury after five games. The franchise acquired the young Mumbai batter for ₹30 Lakhs.

"Easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things" - Rohit Sharma after his match-winning knock against CSK

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma expressed delight at turning his form around with the bat in the game against CSK. The 37-year-old entered the contest with a string of low scores and an average of 13.30 after six games of IPL 2025.

However, he was in the mood from the get-go and scored his first half-century of the season to win the Player of the Match award.

Speaking of his performance at the post-match presentation, Rohit said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"After being here for a long time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. It was important for me to practice well, hit the ball well. When you are clear in your mind, things like this can happen. It has been a while but if you doubt yourself, you put pressure on yourself. It is important to balance how you want to play."

He added:

"Today I wanted to hit the ball but was also important to hold the shape and extend the arms. And then if the ball is in the arc, I wanted to try what I always do. It has not been happening consistently but I am not going to doubt myself."

Rohit's efforts helped MI win their third consecutive game after starting the season with a lone victory in five outings. The five-time champions are sixth on the points table with six games remaining in the league stage.

