"It has to be about what they plan for the next year" - Daniel Vettori on Ishan Kishan's future with Mumbai Indians

Former IPL players Ben Cutting and Daniel Vettori previewed Saturday's clash between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Vettori opined on Ishan Kishan's struggles by saying that whatever steps they take should be keeping in mind the next edition.

Kishan, who fetched ₹15.25 crore in the mega auction from the Mumbai Indians, has struggled to justify the price tag. The southpaw has managed only 199 runs in eight games at 28.42, striking at 108.15, with two fifties. Kishan's struggles have co-incided with the five-time champions' winless run.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Daniel Vettori opined that the solution seems to be to demote Kishan down the order. However, the former New Zealand skipper thinks the Mumbai Indians must plan for the future.

"The simplest way is to move him down the batting order. But it has to be about what they plan for the next year and if they see him as part of the team for next year as an opening batter, and they think that he can bounce back as he has in the past, then I think they have to continue with him because being an opening batter and a wicketkeeper is so important for the balance of their line-up."

The 23-year-old played a significant role in Mumbai Indians' fifth title win in 2020. He scored 516 runs in 14 matches at a healthy average of 57.33 and maintained a strike rate of 145.76. The youngster's 36 sixes were the most in the tournament.

"I think Pollard and Tim David could form a lethal combination at the back-end of the innings" - Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether Tim David should replace Kieron Pollard for the next game, Ben Cutting said:

"I think they can play both of those options. Daniel Sams is the third option as well, so that gives them a really powerful middle-to-lower-order with those three."

In contrast, Vettori opined that he would replace Daniel Sams with Tim David, who could be effective with Pollard. The 43-year old added:

"I think Tim David should come into the team, but I think I'll probably more likely bring him in for Daniel Sams. I think Pollard and Tim David could form a lethal combination at the backend of the innings and I think that will put a lot of fear into the opposition teams. I would love for a domestic bowler to replace Sams, but Pollard and David could be special for Mumbai."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Tim David has been bought by the Mumbai Indians for $1.53m AUD #IPLAuction Tim David has been bought by the Mumbai Indians for $1.53m AUD #IPLAuction

Pollard, who joined Mumbai Indians in 2010, has looked off-colour in the ongoing edition. He also recently retired from international cricket.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat