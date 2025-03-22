Daniel Vettori’s warm gesture for injured Rahul Dravid ahead of SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori displayed a warm gesture towards his injured counterpart Rahul Dravid ahead of their IPL 2025 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23, Sunday. With Dravid still needing a wheelchair to go from one place to another, the former New Zealand captain walked up to him to shake hands.

A week ago, the former Team India coach injured his leg while playing cricket in Bengaluru and has been wearing a cast on his leg. Dravid replaced Kumar Sangakkara in the role and has notably also played for the Royals.

Below is the video posted by Rajasthan Royals' official social media handle and posted a caption:

"There’s a reason why they call him Dan the man!"

Rahul Dravid finished his coaching tenure with the Men in Blue by ushering them to T20 World Cup glory and will be looking to lead the Royals to their second trophy.

"He has always been extremely committed to whatever he does" - Vikram Rathour on Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid. (Image Credits: Getty)

During a recent press conference, Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on Dravid for his dedication towards his duty despite an ailment.

Rathour stated via India Today:

"Rahul sir has always been like this. Even during his playing days, he played with great enthusiasm. He has always been extremely committed to whatever he does. He has injured his leg, essentially suffering a tendon tear. But you can still see how dedicated he is. He is working closely with the players, engaging with them individually, leading group discussions, and strategising. His commitment is unwavering, and he is fully present here."

Although the Royals won the inaugural edition in 2008, their best performance ever since has been reaching the final in 2022 and lost to the Gujarat Titans. Hence, they will want to end that drought this year.

