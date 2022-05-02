IPL 2022: "Daryl Mitchell hasn't quite shown the player that he is" - Daniel Vettori wants Rajasthan Royals to stick with the all-rounder

Former IPL veterans Daniel Vettori and Ben Cutting previewed Monday's (May 2) all-important clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Vettori urged the Rajasthan Royals to persist with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and make the best use of him.

Mitchell was a late buy in the mega auction, secured by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹75 lakhs. The seam-bowling all-rounder has only played a couple of games in the ongoing edition so far. He has made scores of 17 (20) and 16 (24) and without wickets in two overs.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Vettori stated that Mitchell is yet to show his all-round potential and could be a good fit for Rajasthan if given a long rope. He said:

"I think they should for two reasons because of the limited options they have on the bench. Also, I think most importantly, Daryl Mitchell hasn't quite shown the player that he is. I think if he is given that license to be aggressive like he does for New Zealand and potentially bowl in the right situation to suit his skills, then he can be the all-rounder Rajasthan is looking for."

Ben Cutting, who was part of both the Royals and Knight Riders, backs Vettori and believes Jimmy Neesham is another alternative. He added:

"I think they should probably give him one more game. He's only had two so far and if that doesn't work, they have to turn to Jimmy Neesham. He's more of that bowling all-rounder and can whack the ball out of the park at the back end."

The Royals have been one of the best-performing franchises in IPL 2022. The inaugural champions have almost reached the playoffs, having won six of their nine games.

"I don't think he knows any other way" - Daniel Vettori on Sanju Samson playing aggressively.

Sanju Samson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vettori was also asked whether Royals skipper Sanju Samson should play less aggressively. The former Kiwi captain replied that the batter has had the most success that way. The 43-year old added:

"I don't think he knows any other way. I think this is the way he plays and at times, he has been incredibly successful. The fact that Buttler is going so well, I think he compliments with his aggressive approach. So seeing Sanju Samson doing anything different, I'm not sure he wants to do anything different and I think he is at his best when he is aggressive."

Meanwhile, Cutting opines the aggressive approach is perfect and backs him to make a big one soon. He said:

"Yeah, obviously, he went pretty hard the last time. He was 16 off 8 when he got out. I like that approach from him and it works well, particularly at the top of the order. I think it's only a matter of time until it really clicks for him, puts a big score on the board and when he does that, he will take the game away from the opposition."

The two sides played a thrilling game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18. The Royals prevailed by just seven runs after scoring 217.

Edited by Aditya Singh