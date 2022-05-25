[Watch] David Miller crunches three consecutive sixes to take Gujarat Titans into IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans' middle-order batter David Miller was sensational in the first qualifier of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals on May 24, lifting his side to the final in their debut season. The South African clobbered three sixes off three deliveries, getting the required 16 off the final over against Prasidh Krishna.

Krishna, who delivered the final over, missed his lengths repeatedly as the left-hander pounced on it to dish out maximums over long-on, deep square leg, and deep mid-wicket. The Indian speedster had 16 to defend after Obed McCoy conceded only seven runs in the 19th over. However, he was unsuccessful in doing so.

Miller walked into the crease after Matthew Wade's 30-ball 35 when the Titans were in a spot of bother while chasing 189. However, the southpaw remained calm and composed throughout the chase and added an unbeaten 106 with skipper Hardik Pandya (40*).

The veteran T20 superstar crunched five sixes in his 38-ball 68. He also deservedly earned the 'Man-of-the-Match'. The 32-year old's run-tally amounts to 449 runs in 15 games at 64.14, striking at 141.19.

David Miller's 68 trumps Jos Buttler's 89

The Proteas batter's unbeaten knock proved to be far more impactful than RR's Jos Buttler's 89 off 56 balls. The Englishman, who holds the Orange Cap, was 30 off 31 deliveries at one stage; however, he teed off at a later stage and reached his fifty in 42 balls. Along his 89 off 56, Sanju Samson's 47 and Devdutt Padikkal's 28 were significant in their total of 188-6.

The inaugural IPL champions started well by dismissing Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha for a second-ball duck. Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill revived the side's hopes with a 72-run stand, following which Miller and Pandya took them home.

Wednesday's Eliminator between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will determine the Royals' opponent as they seek to reach the final in their second attempt.

