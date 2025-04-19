"Tell him he won't be able to do it and make him sit out" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in DC XI for IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of changes in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He urged Axar Patel and company to drop Jake Fraser-McGurk and play Faf du Plessis, if the latter is fit and available.

DC will lock horns with GT in Match 35 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 19. With 10 points from six games, the visitors are perched atop the points table, above the Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to a better net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Fraser-McGurk should make way for Du Plessis, subject to the latter's availability.

"Make Jake Fraser-McGurk sit out now. It's enough. You have tried a lot, but it's not happening. Tell him he won't be able to do it and make him sit out, and play Faf du Plessis if he is available. If he is not available, tell us why he is not available," he said (10:45).

Chopra wondered why the franchises have not been upfront in sharing information in IPL 2025, pointing out that T Natarajan's availability status is not known either.

"This is a new drama in the IPL as no one tells anyone anything, as to who would be playing and when, why someone is getting dropped, who is injured and who is not. They haven't said anything about T Natarajan as well. They bought him for more than 10 crores. He was an expensive player. They are not telling whether he is available or not," he observed.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has aggregated 55 runs at a paltry average of 9.17 in six innings in IPL 2025. While Faf du Plessis has played only three games due to injury issues, T Natarajan hasn't yet featured in the tournament despite being bought for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction.

"You can play Dushmantha Chameera with Mitchell Starc" - Aakash Chopra on the other change DC should make for IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Mitchell Starc (10) is the only DC pacer to take more than four wickets in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Delhi Capitals to play Dushmantha Chameera alongside Mitchell Starc in their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans.

"If Faf plays and Abishek Porel opens with him, Karun Nair comes at No. 3, KL Rahul at No. 4, Tristan Stubbs at No. 5, and then Ashutosh Sharma and Axar Patel. That makes it your top seven. If you get stuck anytime, you can put Sameer Rizvi, or else you can let it go. You can play Dushmantha Chameera with Mitchell Starc, and I would say play him," he said (11:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that either Mohit Sharma or Mukesh Kumar could make way for the Sri Lankan seamer.

"You can make one of Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar sit out. Mukesh Kumar has surprisingly been very expensive. There is double-digit inflation in his economy. No one has conceded more runs than him since his debut in terms of economy. It's a bizarre stat, but there is a stat, and this stat has a lot of merit," Chopra observed.

Chopra added that Chameera could be useful in attacking GT's top-heavy batting lineup with the new ball.

"So I would say play Dushmantha Chameera. Why are you not playing the fourth overseas? Play another fast bowler because you have to attack with the new ball if you have to beat Gujarat. So think about the new ball. The new ball can create damage. It can cause a bit of havoc," he elaborated.

Dushmantha Chameera hasn't yet played a game in IPL 2025. The Delhi Capitals have used Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar to partner Mitchell Starc in the seam-bowling department, but the duo haven't been too successful, as they have a combined tally of six wickets in as many games.

