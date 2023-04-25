DC captain David Warner fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over rate during win over SRH in IPL 2023 

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner has been handed a ₹12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the team's seven-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 24.

DC notched their second successive win in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after defending a 145-run target away from home. The 2020 IPL finalists were reeling at 62-5 at one stage before a recovery partnership between Axar Patel and Manish Pandey helped them to a respectable total at the end of the first innings.

The visitors failed to complete the overs in the allotted time and had to bring in an extra fielder for the final over. Mukesh Kumar conceded only five runs despite the field restrictions, thwarting Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen's attempts with his accurate yorkers.

Apart from the on-field penalty, Warner will also have to pay a fine and since it was his first offense in the tournament, the amount has been set to ₹12 lakh.

A press release on the official IPL website read:

"Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad."

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh."

DC began their campaign on the back of five successive defeats before recording their first points on the board in the form of a home win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Mukesh there under pressure was outstanding there" - David Warner

After stumbling in the middle overs, SRH clawed their way back into the run chase in the death overs.

With four fielders in the deep and adept hitters still at the crease, SRH were poised to scale down the remaining 13 runs in the final over. However, right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar gave no room for the SRH batters to captialise on, leading to the end of the contest.

Praising Mukesh and the spinners for their efforts while successfully defending the total in Hyderabad, David Warner said during the post-match presentation:

"Thankfully my hair can only get white from here, can't get grey. But this is why we play this game. Mukesh there under pressure was outstanding there so well done to him and the two spinners."

The two sides will face other once again at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29.

