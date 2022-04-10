[Watch] DC opener David Warner's special message in Bengali ahead of today's match against KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner gave a special message in the Bengali language ahead of the side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this afternoon.

After ending his long-standing association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year, the southpaw moved to the Capitals this season.

Due to international commitments with the Australian team, Warner missed Delhi's first two matches of IPL 2022. He did turn up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday but looked a bit rusty with the bat.

The 35-year old will be hoping to get back into the groove and contribute substantially in the upcoming match against KKR.

Warner greeted and conversed with one of his teammates in the Bengali language fluently ahead of the KKR clash. DC gave fans a sneak peek of it by sharing a short video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

"A message from @davidwarner31 for fans on both sides 😉 Looking forward to a great game, @kkriders 💙💜 #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022"

You can watch the reel below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

DC are currently at 7th position in the points table

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi team currently resides in the bottom half of the table at the seventh spot.

They won just one solitary game against Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022 and then ended up losing the other two games against new entrants Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants.

DC will next face KKR today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Check out the full IPL team's owner here.

Here is DC's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, April 16, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 20, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM IST, May 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 64: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 16, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar