"DC is overdependent on Dhawan" - Fans disappointed with Delhi Capitals batting display against Rajasthan Royals

After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals managed to put on 154/6 after 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals. The pitch seemed a bit two-paced, so it might not be a cakewalk for Rajasthan in the chase.

But Samson did predict at the toss that the pitch might get better in the second innings. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the next innings.

Fans were disappointed to see the poor batsmanship of the Delhi Capitals' middle-order batsman today. They trolled the DC batsman and appreciated the bowling effort of Mustafizur Rehman.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 @NA__SR__EEN3

Hetmyer was looking dangerous, captain brought him,he removed Hetmyer .

Fizz's bowling: 4-0-22-2. Good thing is that no catches dropped by RR fielders on his bowling. Go for win

#DCvRR Pant & Iyer were looking dangerous, Mustafiz came in action,he removed Pant.Hetmyer was looking dangerous, captain brought him,he removed Hetmyer .Fizz's bowling: 4-0-22-2. Good thing is that no catches dropped by RR fielders on his bowling. Go for win @rajasthanroyals Pant & Iyer were looking dangerous, Mustafiz came in action,he removed Pant.

Hetmyer was looking dangerous, captain brought him,he removed Hetmyer .

Fizz's bowling: 4-0-22-2. Good thing is that no catches dropped by RR fielders on his bowling. Go for win @rajasthanroyals

#DCvRR

Rohan R Shanbhag @rony619619 Tacky pitch DC get 154/6. RR will fancy but DC bowling is lit #DCvRR Tacky pitch DC get 154/6. RR will fancy but DC bowling is lit #DCvRR

Sooraj Ayyappan @SoorajAyyappan_

completing his 4 overs without conceding any boundaries in an IPL innings :



KXIP v SRH, Hyderabad 2016

DC v RR, Abu Dhabi 2021



#DCvRR Mustafizur Rahmancompleting his 4 overs without conceding any boundaries in an IPL innings :KXIP v SRH, Hyderabad 2016DC v RR, Abu Dhabi 2021 Mustafizur Rahman

completing his 4 overs without conceding any boundaries in an IPL innings :



KXIP v SRH, Hyderabad 2016

DC v RR, Abu Dhabi 2021



#DCvRR

🔁 @Koushik1827



#DCvRR #DCvsRR #RRvDC #dc are overdependent on Dhawan and not its definitely going to hurt them later on in the season #dc are overdependent on Dhawan and not its definitely going to hurt them later on in the season



#DCvRR #DCvsRR #RRvDC

Krish Mour @KrishMour2

were very good with the ball. Let's see what comes up! Who knows, if Delhi bowl brilliantly? 🧐💪🔥

#DCvRR #IPL2021 Not a very productive total by #DelhiCapitals 154/6 (20 overs) #RR were very good with the ball. Let's see what comes up! Who knows, if Delhi bowl brilliantly? 🧐💪🔥 Not a very productive total by #DelhiCapitals 154/6 (20 overs)

#RR were very good with the ball. Let's see what comes up! Who knows, if Delhi bowl brilliantly? 🧐💪🔥

#DCvRR #IPL2021

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 May be @rajasthanroyals have just the kind of bowling attack that’s needed on this track. Slow and steady can actually win the race on this surface. Will still need to do the job with the bat too. #DCvRR May be @rajasthanroyals have just the kind of bowling attack that’s needed on this track. Slow and steady can actually win the race on this surface. Will still need to do the job with the bat too. #DCvRR

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster, it was a pretty tough game for us" - Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris about the close win against PBKS

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris opened up about their close win against Punjab Kings and stated that it was a tough game for them. Morris emphasized that Rajashtan's fighting spirit helped them cross the line but was not completely impressed by their performance on the day.

In a video uploaded to the IPLT20 official website, Chris Morris chatted about Rajasthan's previous game and said:

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster. It was a game of two halves I reckon. It was a pretty tough game for us. We did not perform as well as we should have with the bat and the ball. But, at the end of the day, you have to fight till the last ball. That's what we did (against PBKS). Happy with the result. Not very happy with our performance, but you've got to take what you get in these tournaments. So, we will take our points and run."

He continued:

"I have had none (competitive matches). I have been in a full pre-season at home. A lot of the guys have been training quite hard. We are obviously lucky to have some international players, who have been playing some cricket. So they are coming in with some form.

Also Read

'But a lot of us haven’t played. As you saw in the last game, there was a lot of rustiness, especially on the field. At the end of the day, you’ve got to shake it off as quickly as you can and crack on with the game. Hopefully, the guys will play better today."

Morris is not playing today's game due to a niggle. Chinaman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi replaced him in the side.

Edited by Aditya Singh