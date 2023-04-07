DC's Mitchell Marsh to return to Australia for wedding, to be unavailable for a week of IPL 2023 action

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be without the services of Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2023 for a week, as he's heading back to Australia for his wedding. The in-form all-rounder is a massive part of DC this season, so they will miss his services.

Marsh was on fire for Australia in the ODI series against India last month. He scored a couple of half-centuries and also won the Player of the Series award. While he has not hit the ground running in IPL 2023, Delhi's fast bowling coach James Hopes is delighted that Marsh is back to bowling.

Speaking ahead of DC's encounter against Rajasthan Royals, here's what James Hopes had to say about Mitchell Marsh's availability:

"He (Marsh) is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married. The idea was for him to start bowling in the India ODI series. But that got delayed. I think he bowled fantastically the other day. He will slot straight back when he gets back."

Rovman Powell may replace Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals had inexplicably dropped Rovman Powell from their playing XI for the last game to fit both Mitchell Marsh as well as Rilee Rossouw. That plan backfired, though, as DC didn't have the firepower at the back end of their innings that they so desperately needed.

With Marsh unavailable, Powell might come back into the XI and play at the crucial No.6 spot. That would also help Rossouw bat at his preferred No.3 slot, which could necessitate the promotion of Axar Patel higher up the batting order.

The all-rounder has been in incredible batting form recently, and that was evident in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well. Axar did well in the previous IPL game, so would be a great move if he bats higher.

Poll : 0 votes