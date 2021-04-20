DC v MI, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash again, this time in a bid to procure top spot in the league, in Match 13 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 20).

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface which is known to increasingly slow down as the match progresses.

The reigning champions have already played three games at the venue and have made one change to the side which beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs last Saturday.

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav replaces Kiwi speedster Adam Milne with a view to maximizing the conditions on offer.

The Mumbai-based franchise has two specialized fast bowlers and as many spinners in their ranks, with the overseas players being Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult.

The Delhi Capitals have also made two changes from their six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer and leg-spinner Amit Mishra replace Chris Woakes and newcomer Lukman Meriwala respectively.

Rishabh Pant has deployed a bowling-heavy line-up comprising three frontline pacers and two spinners. DC’s four overseas picks include Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kagiso Rabada.

DC v MI – Today Match Playing 11

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

DC v MI – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Chettithody Shamshuddin

3rd umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match referee: Vengalil Narayan Kutty