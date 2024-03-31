DC vs CSK, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

A struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) face a rampant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 13 of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31. The DC vs CSK contest will be the second game of a double-header.

Delhi Capitals have had a poor start to their IPL 2024 campaign. After a four-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in Chandigarh, they went down to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs in Jaipur. Bowling first, DC conceded 185 and only managed 173-5 in response.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' title defense has got off to a terrific start. They thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their IPL 2024 opener at the Chepauk.

In their second game, they hammered Gujarat Titans by 63 runs at home. CSK posted 206-6 batting first before holding GT to 143-8.

Today's DC vs CSK toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first. Rishabh Pant said:

“The wicket looks good. We want to use it as a batting track and put runs on the board.”

DC have made a couple of changes to their playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav is out with a niggle, Prithvi Shaw comes in. Moreover, Ricky Bhui is out, while Ishant Sharma is in. There are no changes for CSK, though.

DC vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Today's DC vs CSK pitch report

According to Daren Ganga, there’s an even covering of grass on the surface. The root structure looks quite good.

There’s a lot of red soil, so he doesn’t expect a lot of turn. While saying that the pitch is very good for batting, he urged bowlers to make smart use of pace-off deliveries, cutters and slower balls.

Today's DC vs CSK match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Simarjeet Singh

DC vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt