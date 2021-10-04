DC vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat in the IPL 2021 tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Playing against the Delhi Capitals, the MS Dhoni-led outfit failed to defend a 137-run target and lost by three wickets.

Birthday boy Rishabh Pant called the coin toss right in tonight's Indian Premier League match and decided to field first. CSK got off to a good start as both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis looked in decent touch. However, after DC dismissed both the opening batters, CSK's middle-order failed to continue the momentum.

DC reduced CSK from 39/1 to 62/4, with Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje troubling the CSK batters. Moeen Ali's disappointing form continued in IPL 2021's UAE leg, while Robin Uthappa failed to make his presence felt in his first game for CSK.

A half-century from Ambati Rayudu helped the Chennai Super Kings reach 136/5 in 20 overs. MS Dhoni worked hard for his 27-ball 18. The CSK captain could not hit a single boundary in his knock.

Chasing 137 to win, DC got off to a flier with Shikhar Dhawan scoring boundaries regularly. Although Deepak Chahar dismissed Prithvi Shaw early, Dhawan did not back off and attacked the CSK pacers. DC crossed the 50-run mark in the powerplay.

CSK bowlers bounced back in the second phase of the innings by taking wickets at regular intervals. Shardul Thakur turned the game in CSK's favor by dismissing both Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan in the 15th over. However, an 18-ball 28* from Shimron Hetmyer denied CSK the win.

Substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham dropped a catch of Hetmyer in the 18th over and that proved to be costly.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings

Fans shared some hilarious memes on social media during the IPL 2021 DC vs CSK game. Here are the top ones:

Churesh Rayta @churesh_rayta

#DCvCSK Gowtham On his Way To turn Off His Instagram Comment Section Gowtham On his Way To turn Off His Instagram Comment Section

#DCvCSK https://t.co/yU0O4xPreP

Tweet Chor👑 @Pagal_aurat Everyone is criticizing gowtham for the looseDhoni : Everyone is criticizing gowtham for the looseDhoni : https://t.co/cfXSjGUjKQ

Rajvendra Sengar @heyrajvendra Indian Cricket Team selectors discussing about Lord Shardul Indian Cricket Team selectors discussing about Lord Shardul https://t.co/cQTWOnZGoC

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani #CSKvsDC

Lord Shardul

1st leg in India - 5 wkts economy 10.3

2nd leg in UAE - 10 wkts economy 6.7 Lord Shardul1st leg in India - 5 wkts economy 10.32nd leg in UAE - 10 wkts economy 6.7 #CSKvsDC

Lord Shardul

1st leg in India - 5 wkts economy 10.3

2nd leg in UAE - 10 wkts economy 6.7 https://t.co/U0wzqfyay9

