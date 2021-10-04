×
Create
Notifications

DC vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Delhi Capitals have secured their place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 with a win against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Image Source: Twitter)
Delhi Capitals have secured their place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 with a win against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Image Source: Twitter)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat in the IPL 2021 tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Playing against the Delhi Capitals, the MS Dhoni-led outfit failed to defend a 137-run target and lost by three wickets.

Birthday boy Rishabh Pant called the coin toss right in tonight's Indian Premier League match and decided to field first. CSK got off to a good start as both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis looked in decent touch. However, after DC dismissed both the opening batters, CSK's middle-order failed to continue the momentum.

DC reduced CSK from 39/1 to 62/4, with Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje troubling the CSK batters. Moeen Ali's disappointing form continued in IPL 2021's UAE leg, while Robin Uthappa failed to make his presence felt in his first game for CSK.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

A half-century from Ambati Rayudu helped the Chennai Super Kings reach 136/5 in 20 overs. MS Dhoni worked hard for his 27-ball 18. The CSK captain could not hit a single boundary in his knock.

Chasing 137 to win, DC got off to a flier with Shikhar Dhawan scoring boundaries regularly. Although Deepak Chahar dismissed Prithvi Shaw early, Dhawan did not back off and attacked the CSK pacers. DC crossed the 50-run mark in the powerplay.

CSK bowlers bounced back in the second phase of the innings by taking wickets at regular intervals. Shardul Thakur turned the game in CSK's favor by dismissing both Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan in the 15th over. However, an 18-ball 28* from Shimron Hetmyer denied CSK the win.

Substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham dropped a catch of Hetmyer in the 18th over and that proved to be costly.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings

Fans shared some hilarious memes on social media during the IPL 2021 DC vs CSK game. Here are the top ones:

K Gowtham now :- https://t.co/qwMYakYqkn
Gowtham On his Way To turn Off His Instagram Comment Section
#DCvCSK https://t.co/yU0O4xPreP
#CSKvsDC #DCvCSK GowthamShimron Hetmyer showing to Dwayne Bravo what DC did to CSK in the IPL table: https://t.co/Gpmf5cjpGt
Everyone is criticizing gowtham for the looseDhoni : https://t.co/cfXSjGUjKQ
@ESPNcricinfo Csk to Gowtham https://t.co/Wc7mRJTCyt
Indian Cricket Team selectors discussing about Lord Shardul https://t.co/cQTWOnZGoC
LORD Shardul 🔥#DCvCSK https://t.co/feHV8W3IHj
#CSKvsDC
Lord Shardul
1st leg in India - 5 wkts economy 10.3
2nd leg in UAE - 10 wkts economy 6.7 https://t.co/U0wzqfyay9

Also Read

Robin Uthappa to CSK after making debut today for CSK.
#DCvCSK #CSKvsDC https://t.co/snLAb4XNCn
#CSKvDC #CSKvsDC Dhoni : Uthappa will play because Suresh Raina has a bad knee !Robin Uthappa : https://t.co/owVEcboP60
Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी