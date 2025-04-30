DC vs KKR (29/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sent into bat by DC, KKR put up 204-9 on the board and then restricted the opposition 190-9. With the win, Kolkata kept their playoffs hopes alive. They now have nine points from 10 games. For Delhi, it was their third loss in their last four matches.

Chasing 205, DC were in the game at 136-3 in the 14th over. However, Sunil Narine (3-29) dismissed Axar Patel (43 off 23) and Tristan Stubbs (1) in one over and then sent back the well-set Faf du Plessis (62 off 45) to swing the match in KKR's favor. Vipraj Nigam (38 off 19) played a fighting knock for Delhi, but wasn't enough as Varun Chakaravarthy (2-39) picked up consecutive wickets.

DC lost Abishek Porel (4) to the second ball of the chase as he tried to go after left-arm spinner Anukul Roy. Karun Nair (15) was then trapped lbw by a full delivery from Vaibhav Arora. KL Rahul (7) was run out by a direct from Narine, attempting a non-existent single. Rahul's dismissal left Delhi in big trouble at 60-3.

Du Plessis and skipper Axar kept the hosts in the hunt, adding 76 runs for the fourth wicket. Batting with an injured hand, the latter struck four fours and three sixes before miscuing one off Narine. The KKR spinner, who was also leading the team in Ajinkya Rahane's absence to due injury, bowled Stubbs in the same over. In his next over, he had Du Plessis caught in the deep to seal DC's fate.

KKR build on blazing start to post 200-plus

Sent into bat, KKR got off to a flying start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26 off 12) and Narine (27 off 16) added 48 in three overs. After Gurbaz was dismissed, Kolkata skipper Rahane (26 off 14) and Narine carried on the momentum. Both, however, fell in quick succession, trapped leg before by Delhi spinners. Venkatesh Iyer (7) also perished cheaply to Axar (2-27).

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32) and Rinku Singh (36 off 25), however, added 61 for the fifth wicket at a brisk pace to lift the batting side. Delhi's bowlers fought back at the death to restrict KKR to below 220 as Mitchell Starc finished with 3-43. in the end, though, Kolkata had just about enough.

DC vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Narine had a memorable all-round game. He scored runs, picked crucial wickets, effected a run out and also captained the team after Rahane got injured. Raghuvanshi (44) top-scored with the bat for KKR. Chakaravarthy also chipped in with two handy wickets.

For DC, Starc claimed three wickets. Both Axar and Vipraj claimed two wickets each and contributed with the bat as well. Du Plessis scored a fighting fifty.

Narine was named Player of the Match for his stunning all-round show.

