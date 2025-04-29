DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC have slipped to fourth in the points table, with three losses in their last five games. Defending champions KKR are in seventh place, with seven points from nine games.

Delhi suffered a six-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match on Sunday, which was also played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Asked to bat first, DC struggled and only managed 162-8 in their 20 overs. RCB cruised home in the chase, getting past the total in 18.3 overs.

Kolkata's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens ended in no result due to rain. They bowled first in the match and conceded 201 runs while picking up four wickets, which is not a great sign for the team. KKR's batting has also been lackluster in IPL 2025.

Today's DC vs KKR toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Axar Patel said:

“In the last match, we saw that batting gets better when the dew comes. We don't want to take a chance. I think this is a slow wicket, doesn't look dry. Might be a 190-200 surface."

Delhi are going in with the same team. For Kolkata, Anukul Roy comes in.

DC vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera

DC Impact Subs: Jake Fraser McGurk, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy

KKR Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Ramandeep Singh

Today's DC vs KKR pitch report

“The super over (between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals) was on this pitch. This should be a slightly better surface than the last game. This pitch has a bit more sheen on it, so the wicket should hold together a bit more. This might not bring in the likes of Narine and Chakaravarthy and it’s not a belter as such.” - Ian Bishop and Nick Knight

Today's DC vs KKR match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi , Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Manvanth Kumar L, Ajay Jadav Mandal

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Ramandeep Singh

DC vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sai Darshan Kumar, Mohit Krishnadas

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Iqbal Siddiqui

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More