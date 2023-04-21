DC vs KKR memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in the 28th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Courtesy of the win, DC have finally opened their account in the points table.

The match began after a slight delay due to rain intervention before the toss. DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first on a sluggish surface. Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls) and Andre Russell (38* off 31 balls) contributed well with the bat for KKR. They helped their side reach 127 before getting all-out in the final over.

Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece, while Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket for the Capitals in the bowling department.

In reply, David Warner came out all guns blazing with an aggressive mindset and powered DC to 61/1 in the powerplay. However, he did not receive much support from the other end as the other batters struggled with timing.

KKR spinners spun a web around the DC middle-order batters in the middle overs. Even Warner perished in the 14th over trying to play a reverse sweep. Manish Pandey (21) and Axar Patel (19*) then played sensibly and helped DC chase down the target in the final over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Nitish Rana shed some light on the factors that led to their defeat and said:

"I think we were 15-20 runs short. We knew the wicket was tough and we weren't looking to score too many. I'd like to take responsibility since my wicket was crucial at that juncture. Credit to the Delhi bowlers but hopefully we'll come back stronger in the coming games. The plan was to try and delay it as much as possible since you never know. The wicket wasn't an ideal one."

He added:

"Credit should go to the way they batted in the powerplay too. But we were certainly 15-20 runs short. If we can tweak these small things I feel we will start winning games soon. But on a wicket like this if the team fights with a small total it means we are playing some good cricket."

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed the same through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

DC will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 24.

