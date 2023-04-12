DC vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In another game that was decided off the last ball, MI scampered home in a chase of 173.

Mumbai seemed in control of proceedings at one stage, but Delhi’s bowlers fought hard to take the match to the last delivery. With 20 needed off the last two overs, Cameron Green (17*) and 'Impact Player' Tim David (13*) clobbered Mustafizur Rahman for a six each.

The equation came down to five off the last over, but Anrich Nortje bowled five excellent yorkers to leave MI two to get two off the last ball. The Delhi pacer was unlucky not to have David's wicket off the second ball as Mukesh Kumar dropped a sitter at midwicket.

Nortje bowled the last delivery at a hard length, which David punched towards long-off. Delhi skipper David Warner fired in a throw at the keeper’s end, but it was too high, allowing David to get in with a dive.

Earlier, MI got off to an excellent start in the chase as Rohit Sharma (65 off 45) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 26) added 71 for the opening wicket at a brisk pace. The stand ended when Rohit forced a hesitant Ishan into a single, resulting in the run-out of the latter.

Rohit and Tilak Varma (41 off 29) then eased towards the target, adding 68 runs for the second wicket. There was a twist in the tale though as Varma sliced a big hit off Kumar to deep midwicket. Suryakumar Yadav registered another golden duck, guiding a short ball to fine-leg.

A sensational diving catch by Abishek Porel off Mustafizur’s bowling reduced MI to 143/4 in the 17th over as Rohit had to walk back. The big-hitting duo of David and Green, though, held their nerve and added an unbroken 30 runs under pressure to lift Mumbai Indians to their maiden win of the IPL 2023 season.

Chawla, Behrendorff hold Delhi to 172 despite Axar’s blazing fifty

Piyush Chawla (3/22) and Jason Behrendorff (3/23) shone with the ball as Mumbai restricted Delhi to 172 in 19.4 overs after winning the toss and bowling first. Skipper Warner hit another half-century, but never looked fluent and crawled to 51 off 47 balls. It needed a blitz by Axar Patel (54 off 25) to lift DC to a fighting total.

Delhi got off to a decent start as their openers added 33. Prithvi Shaw, though, again failed to convert his start. On 15, he swept Hrithik Shokeen straight to backward square leg. Manish Pandey came in and creamed a few boundaries, but was dismissed for 26 off 18. He went down the track to Chawla, but only managed to loft a catch to long-off.

Yash Dhull’s IPL debut with the bat was short-lived. He perished for 2, flicking a short ball from Riley Meredith to deep midwicket. Chawla then trapped Rovman Powell (4) leg before with a wrong'un. Warner too could have been dismissed in the 12th over, but Chawla dropped a catch at mid-off off Green’s bowling. The MI leg-spinner made amends by knocking over Lalit Yadav (2).

Even as Warner struggled from one end, Axar came in and provided Delhi’s innings much-needed momentum. He launched Shokeen for consecutive sixes in the 15th over. Two more maximums came off the 17th over bowled by Behrendorff - the second one coming via a misjudgment from Suryakumar Yadav. The ball burst through his hands at long-on and hit him in the face.

Axar raced to a 22-ball fifty with another six off Meredith’s bowling. However, Delhi lost four wickets in the penultimate over bowled by Behrendorff to lose their way again. The bowler claimed three scalps, including Axar and Warner, while Kuldeep Yadav (0) was run-out via a flip from Nehal Wadhera.

DC vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Chawla and Behrendorff starred for Mumbai, claiming three wickets each. In the chase, skipper Rohit played a captain’s knock, while Varma impressed with another good knock under pressure.

For DC, Axar was exceptional with 54 off 25 balls. Warner also scored a half-century, but not at a good enough pace.

Rohit was named Player of the Match for his sublime knock that set up the win for Mumbai Indians.

