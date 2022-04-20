DC vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways in IPL 2022 with a lopsided victory against the Punjab Kings. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, DC managed to pull off a stellar performance against PBKS at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan provided a decent start to PBKS. However, once DC dismissed both openers, the Mohali-based franchise collapsed.

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Jonny Bairstow failed to impress much in the battle against DC. Jitesh Sharma fought the Delhi bowlers with a 32-run knock. However, he did not receive enough support from the other batters, resulting in PBKS losing all their wickets for just 115 wickets.

The DC bowlers fired in unison as Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 116 to win the game, DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner relentlessly attacked the PBKS bowlers from the first ball. They had an 83-run first-wicket partnership off just 6.3 overs to blow away the PBKS bowling attack.

While Shaw lost his wicket to Rahul Chahar after the powerplay ended, David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan ensured that DC won the game in just 10.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after a fantastic win, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said:

"There was plenty of confusion in the camp. In the morning, Tim returned positive so there was widespread confusion regarding whether the game was going to take place. We talked around in the team regarding what we can work on because there was so much noise from outside. But we decided that we will focus on our match, we will focus on our cricket."

Fans enjoyed the battle between DC and PBKS earlier tonight. Here are the top memes shared by the fans about Match 32 of IPL 2022.

