DC vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB posted 181/4 on the board as Mahipal Lomror smashed an unbeaten 54 off 29 balls. His effort was, however, overshadowed by Phil Salt (87 off 45) as DC raced home in 16.4 overs.

Skipper David Warner got Delhi’s chase underway on a positive note, smashing Mohammed Siraj for two fours in the first over. Salt also took on RCB’s main pacer, clubbing him for 6, 6, 4 in the fifth over. Siraj had a heated exchange with Salt in the same over. The opening stand of 60 ended at the start of the sixth over as Warner (22 off 14) skied a big hit off Josh Hazlewood.

Salt, however, featured in impressive stands of 59 and 52 with Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (35* off 22) to pave the way for DC’s comprehensive win. The right-handed batter reached a 28-ball fifty by pulling Karn Sharma for a boundary.

After Marsh fell to Harshal Patel, Rossouw joined Salt and the two took on the RCB pacer in the 13th over. The DC opener began by whacking a low full-toss for six. Two more maximums followed off Rossouw’s bat.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



He reaches his and also bring up the for



require 80 runs in 66 balls



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-50



#TATAIPL | Phil Salt is on song tonightHe reaches hisand also bring up thefor @DelhiCapitals #DC require 80 runs in 66 ballsFollow the match #DC vRCB Phil Salt is on song tonight 👊He reaches his 5️⃣0️⃣ and also bring up the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @DelhiCapitals 👏#DC require 80 runs in 66 ballsFollow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-50 #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB https://t.co/o0YYWlAnPN

Salt’s brilliant innings ended when he was knocked over by a tossed up delivery from Sharma. Rossouw then sealed victory in emphatic fashion for DC, launching Glenn Maxwell for a maximum over midwicket.

Lomror blitz lifts RCB to 181/4

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB got off to a confident start as Faf du Plessis (45 off 32) and Virat Kohli (55 off 46) added 82 in 10.3 overs.

After a somewhat cautious start, Du Plessis went after Mukesh Kumar in the fifth over, hammering the DC pacer for three fours. In the next over, he smacked Khaleel Ahmed for a six and a four as Bangalore ended their powerplay at 51/0.

Marsh struck a double blow to bring Delhi back in the contest. He forced Du Plessis to miscue one to deep cover and had Maxwell caught behind for a golden duck. Kohli brought up another half-century, but failed to find the big hits.

It was Lomror who upped the ante. The left-hander pulled Kuldeep Yadav for a six in the 12th over and hammered the left-arm spinner for another maximum and a four in his next over.

Kohli’s patient knock ended when he flicked Kumar to short fine leg, where Khaleel Ahmed juggled the ball multiple times before clinging on. Lomror reached a wonderful fifty by clubbing Kumar for a boundary through covers in the penultimate over.

DC vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Salt was brilliant with the bat in the chase for DC. The knock ensured a comprehensive win for his franchise. Marsh picked up a couple of wickets and also contributed 26 with the bat.

For RCB, Lomror scored a terrific half-century, while Kohli and Du Plessis again made significant contributions

Salt was named Player of the Match for his dominating innings.

Poll : 0 votes