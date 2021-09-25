DC vs RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, in the first day game in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. It will be the first match of the double-header. Bottom-placed sides Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face-off in the second match in Sharjah.

Both DC and RR won their previous games but in rather contrasting fashion. Delhi thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets, putting up a dominant display with both the bat and ball. RR, on the other hand, got out of jail against PBKS. Punjab needed only eight to win off the last two overs, with eight wickets in hand, and yet ended up conceding the match to RR.

Looking at the IPL 2021 points table ahead of match number 36, DC are second with seven wins and two losses from nine games. They are below Chennai Super Kings (CSK) only because of an inferior net run rate. RR are fifth with four wins and as many losses.

DC vs RR - Today Match Playing XI

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & w), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & w), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi

DC vs RR - Full squads

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

DC vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Ulhas Gandhe

Third Umpire: Sundaram Ravi

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

DC vs RR: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The franchise have made two changes to the team that beat PBKS.

Evin Lewis and Chris Morris have been replaced by Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller. Samson also hinted that Liam Livingstone might bat up the order.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, Samson stated:

"Hoping the wicket gets better as the day goes on. (On the last game) It was a great team effort from everyone but it's history.”

DC captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that Lalit Yadav is playing instead of Marcus Stoinis, who pulled up while bowling in the last game.

