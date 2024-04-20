DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 35 of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. DC are in sixth position in the points table, having won three and lost four of their seven matches. On the other hand, SRH are in fourth place, with four wins and two defeats from six games so far.

Delhi Capitals go into Saturday's match having won two games in a row. They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets and followed it up with a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) by the same margin. Delhi bowled first against Gujarat and came up with an exceptional effort to bundle out the opposition for 89 runs. They eased home in the chase despite losing four wickets.

SRH created history in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sent into bat, they broke the record for the highest IPL total by posting 287-3. They surpassed their own record of 277, which they had notched up against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season. RCB did well in the chase, but Hyderabad got home by a comfortable margin of 25 runs.

Today's DC vs SRH toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Rishabh Pant said:

“[The] wicket looks pretty good. We could like to chase because we are playing [better] as a batting unit. Maybe, there will be dew.”

DC have made two changes. Instead of Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav comes in. Also, Ishant Sharma has a back spasm, so Anrich Nortje comes in. Pat Cummins said that SRH are going in with the same batting line-up and will have a look at the bowling a little later on.

DC vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk) Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi subs: Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Pravin Dube, Rasikh Dar, Sumit Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Akash Singh, Washington Sundar

Today's DC vs SRH pitch report

Matthew Hayden states that the surface looks really hard and has got a nice cover of grass. He reckons there's going to be plenty of runs in the pitch, adding that there will be a bit of carry as well. Hayden concludes that while batsmen will enjoy themselves, bowlers can expect a little bit of sideways movement.

Today's DC vs SRH match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Kumar Kushagra, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

DC vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Tapan Sharma

Match Referee: Sanjay Verma

