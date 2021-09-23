DC vs SRH memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2021 UAE leg with a comfortable victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, SRH could only post 134 runs on the board. In reply, the Capitals scored 139 runs at the loss of only two wickets.
Kane Williamson called the coin toss right at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and decided to bat first. David Warner returned to the SRH playing XI but lost his wicket for a duck in the first over. His opening partner, Wriddhiman Saha, soon returned to the dressing room as well.
None of the SRH batsmen could play a big knock in the middle. Contributions from Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) helped the Orange Army cross the 120-run mark. Eventually, they set a target of 135 runs for DC. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC, with figures of 3/37 in four overs.
Anrich Nortje returned to the Delhi Capitals playing XI and made an instant impact. He scalped the wickets of Warner and Kedar Jadhav while conceding only 12 runs in his four overs. Axar Patel bowled a splendid spell of 2/21 as well.
Chasing 135 to win, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw early. However, a 52-run second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer ensured DC got the upper hand in this IPL 2021 contest. After Dhawan's departure, Iyer and Rishabh Pant guided DC home with an unbeaten partnership of 67 runs for the third wicket.
Thanks to this win, DC are now the number one team on the IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, SRH continue to languish at the bottom.
