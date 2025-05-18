"Decoding batters like a codebreaker" - Fans laud Harpreet Brar's stunning spell in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Harpreet Brar shone with the ball for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the team's IPL 2025 clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18. The left-arm spinner bowled a stunning spell, registering excellent figures of 4-0-22-3.

Ad

After electing to bat first, the Punjab-based side finished at 219/5 in 20 overs. Brar came in as the impact substitute for the run chase, replacing Shreyas Iyer, who was nursing a finger injury.

The crafty spinner did a terrific job for his team. He drew first blood by sending back the dangerous Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the fifth over and breaking RR's 76-run opening partnership.

He then dismissed half-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ninth over. The 29-year-old claimed another crucial wicket, getting rid of Riyan Parag in the 14th over.

Ad

Trending

Several fans praised Brar on social media for his wonderful bowling performance. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Brar’s got the pitch whispering secrets in his ear, decoding batters like a codebreaker with a cheeky grin," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"There is always a place for a SLA who keeps it simple. Harpreet Brar," wrote a fan.

"Harpreet brar is so underrated man," commented another.

"One of those gems that Harpreet Brar can produce. Player of the match performance today. 3/22 off 4 overs on this batting paradise - three crucial wickets at as well," chimed in yet another.

Ad

Brar has picked up seven wickets across four innings at an impressive economy rate of 7.91 in IPL 2025.

Harpreet Brar's spell helped PBKS claim a 10-run win over RR

RR were off to a flying start in the run chase, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suyravanshi scoring 50 (25 balls) and 40 (15 balls), respectively. Brar swung the pendulum in PBKS' favor by getting the better of both the openers.

Ad

The likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag failed to make a significant impact. While Dhruv Jurel hit a half-century, his 53-run knock in 31 balls ultimately went in vain as the home team fell short of the target.

Rajasthan ended up at 209/7 after 20 overs, suffering a 10-run defeat. While Brar took three wickets, pacers Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two scalps each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More