Deepak Chahar comes up with a fiery celebration after dismissing Rahul Tripathi for 2 in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar was pumped after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' opener and impact player Rahul Tripathi early in the second innings. The two teams are currently facing each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Ad

Chahar had an eventful evening with the bat in hand. Walking in at the fall of the seventh wicket, he started off positively by striking a boundary and maximum. He took strike in the last over of Mumbai's innings, scoring another four and a six to take MI to 155/9. He scored 28* off just 15 deliveries.

Bowling the second over in the second innings, Chahar conceded a boundary against former team mate Rachin Ravindra. When Rahul Tripathi came on strike, Chahar bowled a short-ball, which the Maharashtra batter gloved straight to the keeper. Chahar, having played for CSK earlier, celebrated with a loud roar and punched the air. Take a look at the wicket below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tripathi was dismissed for two runs off three deliveries. His wicket brought the captain of Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, to the middle.

Despite the early wicket, CSK continue to plunder runs against MI in their IPL 2025 clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad has come out all guns blazing- Source: Getty

Chasing 156 for a win, CSK lost Rahul Tripathi early, but their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a show after coming out to the middle in the second over. He scored 53 runs off 26 deliveries with three sixes and six boundaries, recording his fastest IPL half century. He lost his wicket to Vignesh Puthur in the eighth over.

Chennai Super Kings are on 92/2 after the ninth over and need 64 runs to win with Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube at the crease. They will want to gun the total down in quick time to ensure they have a superior net run rate and get their first win of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback