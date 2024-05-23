Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana react to Ambati Rayudu indirectly roasting RCB fans after IPL 2024 Eliminator defeat to RR

Former Team India batter Ambati Rayudu indirectly mocked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans by sharing a throwback video of CSK's fifth IPL trophy-winning celebration. He made the post after RCB suffered a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22.

RCB knocked out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the race to the playoffs with a stunning 27-run win in their final league-stage fixture. Rayudu, who was on commentary, was visibly heartbroken with the result.

After Bengaluru's elimination, Rayudu shared a video on his official Instagram handle, reminding fans that Chennai have five IPL trophies in their cabinet. The ex-CSK star wrote:

"Just a gentle reminder…"

CSK pacers Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana reacted to Ambati Rayudu's post. While Chahar posted a salute emoji in the comments box, Pathirana chimed in by sharing laughing and yellow heart emojis.

Screenshot of Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana's comment.

It is worth mentioning that both CSK and RCB were tied at 14 points after the culmination of the league stage. Bengaluru took the last spot in the top four based on their net run rate of 0.459, compared to CSK's 0.392.

"Only passion and celebrations don't win you trophies" - Ambati Rayudu on RCB

RCB's six-match winning streak in IPL 2024 ended with a heartbreaking defeat to RR in the Eliminator, where they failed to defend a 173-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about Bengaluru's loss in the knockout fixture, Ambati Rayudu claimed that the team won't win trophies just by celebrating and beating CSK. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on Star Sports:

"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again."

RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will compete in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The winner of the game will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final, which will be played at the same venue on Sunday, May 26.

