Dehli Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant declared fully fit for IPL 2024 by NCA - Reports

Team India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has reportedly been declared fully fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pant is expected to make his much-anticipated return with IPL 2024 following a lengthy injury-enforced hiatus. According to a report by IANS, the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain has already received his fitness certificate from the NCA.

The news is bound to delight fans, given that Pant has been on the sidelines since suffering multiple injuries during a horrific car crash in December 2022. The 26-year-old seems to have regained full fitness and is set to return to cricketing action soon.

David Warner captained DC in the previous season in Pant's absence. However, the team endured a disappointing campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs. With just five wins from 14 outings, they finished in the penultimate position in the points table.

"He was a huge loss for us last year" - Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

DC head coach Ricky Ponting recently hinted that Rishabh Pant will take over the captaincy reins of the team in IPL 2024, given that he is fully fit. He suggested that, if not, the team management would use him in a different role.

Speaking on the ICC Review, the former Australian captain said:

"It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he (Rishabh Pant) is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role. If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there."

Giving an update about Pant's recovery, Ponting stated that the talented youngster has featured in a few practice matches on the road to IPL 2024, and has also kept wickets in one of those games. He added:

"He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us. I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far.

"We've obviously had worries and concerns that he might not have made it in time to be ready for the IPL this year. I mean, he was a huge loss for us last year and what he went through, we can't even begin to describe what he's been through the last 12 or 14 months." said Ponting

Delhi will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on March 23.

