Dejected Vaibhav Suryavanshi drags himself off the field after perishing for a duck in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell for a second-ball duck in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The 14-year-old was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the first over of the second innings. He tried to clear the long-on boundary, but was caught by Will Jacks.

Ad

In RR's previous match, the southpaw had smashed the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian batter off just 35 deliveries against Gujarat Titans at the same venue.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Ahead of the fixture, RR head coach Rahul Dravid had said that Suryavanshi was bound to experience both crests and troughs during his career. He urged everyone to be realistic and admitted that the boy from Bihar was still finding his way.

Ad

Trending

"It's impossible to completely distance yourself from it [attention] 100%. A lot of you [journalists] can play that role as well, if the media can be responsible about how you write about not only his success but also his potential failures. Let's be realistic, he's going to go through some ups and downs. We're also going to have to be mindful of that he's a young man finding his way as well," Dravid had said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

MI batters stars light up Jaipur sky to set RR 218 runs to win

In the first innings, a 116-run first wicket stand between Ryan Rickleton (61 off 38 balls) and Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) laid the platform for MI to reach 217/2 in their 20 overs.

After both openers returned to the pavilion, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya contributed 48 runs off 23 balls apiece. They put on 94 runs off 44 balls for the third wicket and set a mammoth score for RR in a must-win match.

At the time of writing, RR's innings was in tatters at 62/5 after six overs with Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More