Delhi Capitals all-rounder shows Suryakumar Yadav’s message after 39 off 15 in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam shared a message he received from his idol and India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, following his strong performance in Match 4 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The game took place on Monday, March 24, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After being asked to bat, LSG posted 209/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh (72 off 36 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30 balls). Meanwhile, debutant Vipraj picked up one wicket but gave away 35 runs in his two overs.

In reply, Delhi had a disastrous start, losing half their side for just 65 runs. While Tristan Stubbs made a valuable 34 off 22 balls, it was the partnership between Vipraj and Ashutosh Sharma that helped DC recover. The duo added 55 runs off 22 balls for the seventh wicket.

Vipraj contributed 39 runs off 15 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. In the final overs, Ashutosh unleashed a flurry of boundaries, remaining unbeaten on 66 off 31 balls, guiding Delhi to a thrilling one-wicket win with three balls to spare.

On Thursday, March 27, the official DC X account shared a video in which Vipraj was asked about the one person he would love to be followed by on Instagram. He responded:

“One cricketer I wish followed me on Instagram for sure, Suryakumar Yadav. I’m a big fan of him. I watch him bat and try to do what he does. I consider him my idol in batting. It’ll be a big fan moment for me if he follows me."

Later in the video, the all-rounder displayed the message he received from Suryakumar on Instagram. India's T20I captain sent him a one-word message:

“Gajab.”

Meanwhile, Suryakumar will be back in action when the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their second match on Saturday, March 29, in Ahmedabad.

A look at Vipraj Nigam's record in domestic cricket

The 20-year-old Vipraj Nigam has played three first-class matches for Uttar Pradesh, scoring 43 runs and taking 13 wickets.

Additionally, he has participated in five List-A games, claiming four wickets. Vipraj has also featured in eight T20 matches, scoring 103 runs and taking nine wickets.

