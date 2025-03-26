“I have been wondering this too” - Google CEO Sundar Pichai responds to fan’s take on Washington Sundar after GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Google and Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai replied to a fan's take on Washington Sundar after the latter wasn't a part of the Gujarat Titans' XI for their opening game. Gujarat Titans played their season opener yesterday (March 25) against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Sundar Pichai has a strong liking for the game, with many posts regarding the same on his official X account affirming it. Recently, when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) opened up bidding for the teams in The Hundred, Sundar, along with other tech giants like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, put in a bid for a minority stake in London Spirit and acquired the same.

A fan on X questioned Washington Sundar's absence from the Gujarat Titans XI for the game against PBKS and asked the question:

"How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery."

Sundar Pichai jokingly replied:

"I have been wondering this too:)"

Gujarat Titans slumped to defeat in their opening encounter

Gujarat Titans lost their opening contest by 11 runs. Source: Getty

Opting to bowl first, the Gujarat Titans conceded 243/5 in their 20 overs against the Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer (97 off 42) top-scored for his new franchise while Shashank Singh and Priyansh Arya chipped in with brisk knocks.

For the Titans, it was Sai Sudharsan (74 off 41) and Jos Buttler (54 off 33) who top-scored for the side. However, Vyshak Vijakumar's end over heroics and a spell of 2/36 from Arshdeep Singh helped Punjab Kings beat GT by 11 runs.

Gujarat Titans will next face Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad, while Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

