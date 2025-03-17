Delhi Capitals announce former RCB star as Axar Patel’s assistant for IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis as their vice-captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He will be the assistant to Axar Patel, who was recently announced as the captain of the side after the franchise parted ways with Rishabh Pant.

Ad

Faf du Plessis was released by RCB after the IPL 2024 season despite his impressive performances during his three-year stint. The right-hander scored 438 runs last season, 730 runs in 2023, and 468 runs in 2022.

The Delhi Capitals acquired the services of the former RCB star at his base price of ₹2 crore at the mega auctions held last year. The franchise posted a video on Instagram, featuring Faf himself, to make the announcement.

"Pick up your phones, it’s your vice-captain calling 💙❤️," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the video, Faf can be heard saying that he is the vice-captain of DC and is very excited. He also said that he feels happy and is ready for the role.

Overall, he brings a wealth of experience, having played 145 IPL games and scoring 4571 runs at an average of 35.99 with a strike-rate of 136.36 with 37 half-centuries.

Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

While Delhi Capitals have announced Faf du Plessis as their vice-captain, they recently announced all-rounder Axar Patel as their captain for the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

Axar will take over the captaincy role after the franchise released their former skipper Rishabh Pant and did not retain him ahead of the mega auction. Axar was retained before the mega auction for a whopping ₹16.50 crore.

The all-rounder has been an integral part of their set-up since the 2019 season. He was also a part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign and played a vital role in India's win.

The Delhi Capitals are among the teams who have never won the IPL trophy in the history of the league so far. They will begin their campaign this season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️