IPL 2022: "I think that's where the game will be won or lost" - David Warner identifies the point of difference against KKR

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner remains determined to lead the way for the franchise's second win in IPL 2022 when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

The southpaw thinks fielding will play a crucial role in deciding the winner of the fixture.

The Delhi Capitals have had a shaky start to the campaign, losing back-to-back games after a come-from-behind win against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Capitals lost their matches against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), mainly due to below-par batting performances.

Warner played his first game of IPL 2022 against LSG, but managed only four runs.

Speaking before the game to the host broadcaster, Warner opined that DC's focus is on picking up a win and that they must play their best game.

The 35-year old believes that their attitude must be right and that fielding could be the difference against the Knight Riders.

"For us, it's trying to get another win on the board. We can't afford to get too far behind in terms of wins. It's about going out there and putting your best foot forward. As a collective, one thing we can control is our attitude and if everyone is displaying their 100% on the field, it goes a long way.

"Fielding is a big component as well and we want to outfield Kolkata and I think that's where the game will be won or lost."

The left-handed batter has provided an electrifying start to the Capitals alongside Prithvi Shaw, building a solid opening stand against KKR. They currently look set for a big score.

"In the last seven or eight years, IPL has become a well-established environment" - David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The New South Wales cricketer also stated that the IPL has evolved a lot since he started playing. The veteran believes that franchises now invest plenty of money and effort; hence, the expectations are high.

"I think from back when I first started, it was not hit and giggle. But the way we played back then was obviously just go out there and play the game. I think now with franchises investing a lot more time and effort in building teams for the future, it has become very professional.

"In the last seven or eight years, it has become a well-established environment and you have to be in tip-top shape for a professional sport. Each individual or athlete is a professional and since I started, it's definitely a lot more professional."

Warner notably made his IPL debut with the Delhi-based franchise back in 2009 and has grown to be one of the most prolific run-getters in tournament history.

