Delhi Capitals officially eliminated from IPL 2023 playoffs race after DC vs PBKS match result

Delhi Capitals are out of the playoffs race in IPL 2023 following their 31-run loss against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. The David Warner-led side is the first team to be eliminated this season.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first on a surface that offered low bounce. PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh was the difference between the two sides.

The youngster slammed a scintillating century at the time when he ran out of partners at the other end. Prabhsimran stood tall and hammered 10 fours and six sixes in his 65-ball 103, scoring nearly 62 per cent runs of his team, to push them to 167/7.

DC openers David Warner (54 off 27 balls) and Philip Salt (21 off 17 balls) gave a solid start in the moderate chase with the score of 65 at the end of powerplay without any loss.

PBKS spinners Harpreet Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) spun the web around the Capitals to inflict a drastic batting order collapse. The hosts lost six wickets in four overs for just 19 runs.

Delhi Capitals could not recover from their stutter in middle overs and finished at 136/8 after 20 overs. Punjab Kings pocketed two key points to move from eighth place to the sixth in the points table.

Can Delhi Capitals still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four wins in 12 matches and only eight points. David Warner's men are yet to play two league matches against PBKS (May 17) and CSK (May 20).

However, victories in both matches will end them with 12 points at the end of the league stage and that won't give them entry in the top four. Lucknow Super Giants, who are currently placed fourth in the table, have accumulated 13 points in 12 games.

The Capitals will again face Punjab Kings on Wednesday, May 17, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

