Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan leaves for Dubai ahead of IPL 2021 

Delhi Capitals speedster Avesh Khan is all set to join his teammates in Dubai ahead of the second phase of this year's Indian Premier League. The talented pacer took to his social media accounts on Friday to confirm the same.

While sharing a photograph from the airport, he also gave a subtle warning to the rest of the franchises and hinted that he is ready to roar again.

The latest development will please Delhi Capitals fans as there were doubts about Avesh Khan's participation in the remaining matches of IPL 2021. The 24-year-old sustained a thumb injury in the UK while fielding for the Select County XI in a warm-up match against India ahead of the ongoing India vs England Test series.

The lad from Madhya Pradesh had to fly back to India after the incident. He notably checked into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehab. Khan was one of the top performers for the Delhi Capitals during the first half of the edition earlier this year.

How has Avesh Khan fared in IPL 2021?

The talented youngster has received appreciation from all quarters for his performances in the flagship T20 competition this year. Khan has claimed 14 wickets so far from just eight matches in the IPL in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the latest season of the cash-rich league.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Last year's finalists have showcased splendid form this year as well. They occupy the top position in the points table, having won six of their eight fixtures. They are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals squad: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, and Vishnu Vinod

