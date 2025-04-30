Delhi Capitals spinner slaps Rinku Singh twice after end of DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav slapped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh twice after the IPL 2025 match between the two teams on Tuesday, April 29.

Ad

After the game, the players were having a discussion where Kuldeep Yadav was standing beside Rinku Singh and the spinner playfully slapped the KKR batter on the face. Kuldeep slapped Rinku again and this time, the expression on the batter's face was more serious.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As for the match, KKR registered a much-needed win to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. Batting first, they posted a solid total of 204/9 on the board. Their bowlers then responded as they held Delhi at 190/9 in the end, winning the game by 14 runs.

DC crashed to their second consecutive defeat, having lost their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Rinku Singh's average form with the bat continues in IPL 2025

While Rinku Singh played a crucial knock in the game against DC, he batted at a more sedate pace than he usually does. The left-hander made 36 runs off 25 balls, hitting three fours and a six at a strike-rate of 144.

Ad

Overall, it has been a disappointing season for Rinku so far, who was among KKR's top retentions ahead of the mega auction. In 10 games, he has scored 169 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike-rate of 145.68.

He has not scored a single half-century this season, with his top score being an unbeaten 38. The defending champions are seventh on the table with four wins from 10 games. With just four league stage games remaining, they will have to win all of them to qualify.

In such a scenario, Rinku Singh, among their retained players, will have to step up and start putting in better performances with the bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More