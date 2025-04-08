Delhi Capitals' team bus arrives in Bengaluru with hilarious Virat Kohli reference ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Picture]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) team bus arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the side's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The bus featured a special message for RCB star Virat Kohli.
Below the number plate of the DC team bus, a question was printed that caught the attention of several fans. The question read:
"Anyone up for some Dal Makhani, Paneer Khurchan and Garlic Naan?"
It is worth mentioning that these were some of Kohli's favorite dishes. During an Instagram live chat with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, the cricket star disclosed that these were the food items he would love to savour in dinner on a cheat day.
The IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 12. Delhi have kicked off their campaign with three back-to-back wins and are currently unbeaten. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have three wins and one loss to their name after four fixtures.
It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has a fantastic record against DC. He has scored the most runs against the opposition in the league's history, having chalked up 1057 runs at a strike rate of 134.99 from 29 outings. He averages 50.33 versus DC.
Virat Kohli is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli has looked in impressive form in the ongoing edition. With 164 runs across four outings at a strike rate of 143.85, the ace batter is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025.
The former RCB captain scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries in Bengaluru's seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural match of the season.
Kohli hit his second half-century of IPL 2025 in the side's recently concluded away encounter with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, April 7. He finished with a 67-run knock in 42 balls. RCB trumped MI by 12 runs in a last-over thriller, claiming their first win over Mumbai at the venue in 10 years.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS