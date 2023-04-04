"Delhi will not be able to get the win they are searching for" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for DC-GT IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has predicted a Gujarat Titans (GT) win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 clash between the two sides at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

David Warner and Co. will be playing their first home game of the season, having previously suffered a 50-run loss in their away clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On the flip side, the defending champions are heading into Tuesday's clash on the back of a five-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game of IPL 2023.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals will suffer another defeat, saying:

"I still feel that Delhi will not be able to get the win they are searching for. I am saying Gujarat to win, but we shall find out. The overseas batting contingent and Prithvi Shaw will have to together do something different, which will not be easy against the bowling in front of them."

The former Indian opener expects a decent number of sixes to be struck on the small ground in Delhi, predicting:

"I feel more than 10 sixes will be hit."

The Gujarat Titans batters struck eight maximums against CSK, with Shubman Gill hitting three of them. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals struck just two sixes against LSG, with Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel hitting one apiece.

"Warner and Gill will together score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill scored a 36-ball 63 against the Chennai Super Kings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects decent contributions with the bat from David Warner and Shubman Gill, reasoning:

"Warner and Gill will together score more than 75 runs. The Kotla pitch is generally good, and we have seen that both openers are already in good form, so I am seeing 75-plus runs."

Chopra predicted Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammad Shami to be among the wickets in Tuesday's game, elaborating:

"I think Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammad Shami will together pick up at least three wickets, although there are extremely bright chances of bowlers getting hit here. Whoever bowls first might get more wickets."

Shami picked up two wickets in GT's first game, dismissing Devon Conway with the new ball and getting rid of Shivam Dube later with a bouncer. Khaleel also accounted for two dismissals in DC's tournament opener, getting the better of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran with the old ball.

