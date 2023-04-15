"Delhi will be handed their 5th defeat" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 clash against RCB

Aakash Chopra doesn't see the Delhi Capitals (DC) opening their account in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) when they face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The two sides will lock horns in the afternoon game on Saturday (April 15) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While the Delhi Capitals will be looking for their first win of the tournament, RCB will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last two matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that RCB will put it across the Delhi Capitals. He highlighted the visiting team's batting issues, stating:

"I feel Bangalore will win this match and Delhi will be handed their fifth defeat. Prithvi Shaw has been absolutely silent. There were glimpses of form in the last match but only glimpses. There will be left-arm pacers in front of him in this match as well."

While urging David Warner to bat aggressively, the former Indian opener wants the Delhi Capitals to bat Axar Patel up the order, elaborating:

"David Warner will be forced to hit sixes here. There have been questions about his intent but this is the game where he should come and fire. You might see Rilee Rossouw play because batting does not have the might. You will be at a great loss if you don't get Axar to bat up the order."

Chopra doesn't see Mustafizur Rahman being a part of the Delhi Capitals XI on a placid surface at the Chinnawamy. He expects Khaleel Ahmed to replace the Bangladesh left-arm seamer if the former is fit and available.

"You would want to play Wanindu Hasaranga if he is available" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's likely changes against the Delhi Capitals

Wanindu Hasaranga wasn't available for RCB's first three games of IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects Wanindu Hasaranga to replace David Willey in RCB's starting XI, saying:

"You would want to play Wanindu Hasaranga if he is available, which means bye-bye David Willey. I see Wayne Parnell still playing. The question will be whether there should be a place for Karn Sharma if Wanindu Hasaranga is back. I feel you can play with two leg-spinners."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that RCB are slightly dependent on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in the batting department, explaining:

"If we see the batting order, there is still a slight dependency on Kohli, the captain and Maxwell. But this will be their story for the entire season, there is no scope for a change in that because Rajat Patidar is not there and no one else has scored runs till now."

On the bowling front, Chopra pointed out that Hasaranga's inclusion would make the RCB attack more potent. While acknowledging that Mohammed Siraj might not be able to pick up too many wickets in a day game, he added that Harshal Patel would like to bowl in the afternoon conditions.

