"Designed in Rajasthan, For Rajasthan" - RR unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) unveiled their new team jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, January 29. The tournament is likely to kick off on March 21, with the final taking place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.

The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video on their social media accounts, showcasing their team jersey for the edition. They have stuck to the blue and pink theme. Revealing their kit for IPL 2025, RR wrote:

"Designed in Rajasthan, For Rajasthan. The Pink of 2025 is here."

RR qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs after finishing third in the points table following the league stage. They clinched a four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. However, they failed to make it to the final, suffering a heartbreaking 36-run loss to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2.

Keeper-batter Sanju Samson will continue leading the team. Former India captain and 2024 T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid was roped in as the head coach ahead of the season. Dravid represented Rajasthan as a player from 2011 to 2013 and served as their mentor in 2014 and 2015.

RR signed 14 players at IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah

Rajasthan retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The inaugural champions entered the two-day auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a remaining purse of ₹41 core.

They purchased a total of 14 players at the event, the lowest among all 10 franchises. Some of their noteworthy signings include England's ace speedster Jofra Archer, Indian batter Nitish Rana, and Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

RR squad for IPL 2025: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.

