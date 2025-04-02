Devdutt Padikkal pays the price for premeditated charge as he is cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj for 4 in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Siraj accounted for Devdutt Padikkal for a single-figure score in the IPL 2025 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Padikkal's pre-mediated shot cost him his wicket as the right-arm speedster left the southpaw's stumps in a mess.

The dismissal occurred in the very second over of the innings as the Hyderabad-born cricketer came on for his second over. Padikkal charged at the back-of-a-length delivery to clatter it to the off side but failed to put bat on the ball.

The 24-year-old had opened his account with a boundary off Arshad Khan in the first over but ended up becoming Mohammed Siraj's first wicket.

Watch the dismissal here:

Devdutt Padikkal, who started his IPL career with the Royal Challengers, returned to the franchise ahead of the 2025 edition for ₹2 crore. However, he has had an underwhelming season thus far, producing scores of 10 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 27 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mohammed Siraj dismisses Phil Salt for his second wicket

Phil Salt has been explosive in IPL 2025 from the get-go. (Credits: Getty)

Siraj went on to dismiss Phil Salt in his third over for 14, making a remarkable comeback after being hit by the Englishman for a 105-meter six that went out of the ground. The very next ball saw the 31-year-old uproot Salt's off-stump out of the ground.

The Titans had brought the Indian pacer for ₹12.25 after the Royal Challengers did not retain him ahead of the auction but had leaked 54 off his four wicketless overs against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. However, he picked up two wickets to help the 2022 IPL champions register a 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Titans captain Shubman Gill had opted to bowl first, and Arshad Khan dismissed Virat Kohli for seven in the second over of the innings. Following Siraj's twin strikes, Ishant Sharma removed Rajat Patidar for 12. However, Liam Livingstone (54) and Tim David (32 off 18) made some key contributions at the end to take the team's total to 169/8.

