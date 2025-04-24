Devdutt Padikkal reaches a blazing 26-ball 50 with an impressive straight six in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal got to his second consecutive half-century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a six, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. The southpaw made excellent use of a full toss from Tushar Deshpande, smashing the last ball of the 15th over above the long off boundary to reach the milestone.

Ad

Watch the video of the six here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Padikkal fell soon after getting to the landmark for a 27-ball 50, caught by Nitish Rana off Sandeep Sharma's bowling.

The 24-year-old made 61 off 35 balls in RCB's previous match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20, which paved the way for the side to chase 159 runs set by the hosts. Padikkal shared a 103-run stand with Virat Kohli as the pair laid the ideal platform for RCB's victory.

The Karnataka left-hander was brought by RCB for ₹2 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. He made his IPL debut with RCB in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Ad

RR claw their way back after Kohli-Padikkal show at Chinnaswamy

Put into bat by RR standing skipper Riyan Parag, the RCB opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put on 61 runs for the first wicket before the former fell for 26 runs to Wanindu Hasaranga.

However, like they did on Sunday, Kohli and Padikkal built on the foundation and put on 95 runs for the second wicket before the right-hander fell for a 42-ball 70. The experienced Sandeep Sharma further helped RR claw their way back into the innings by dismissing Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar in the 17th over of the innings.

At the time of writing, RCB were 181 for 4 in 18 overs with Tim David and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More