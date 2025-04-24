Devdutt Padikkal reaches a blazing 26-ball 50 with an impressive straight six in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal got to his second consecutive half-century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a six, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. The southpaw made excellent use of a full toss from Tushar Deshpande, smashing the last ball of the 15th over above the long off boundary to reach the milestone.
However, Padikkal fell soon after getting to the landmark for a 27-ball 50, caught by Nitish Rana off Sandeep Sharma's bowling.
The 24-year-old made 61 off 35 balls in RCB's previous match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20, which paved the way for the side to chase 159 runs set by the hosts. Padikkal shared a 103-run stand with Virat Kohli as the pair laid the ideal platform for RCB's victory.
The Karnataka left-hander was brought by RCB for ₹2 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. He made his IPL debut with RCB in the 2020 edition of the tournament.
RR claw their way back after Kohli-Padikkal show at Chinnaswamy
Put into bat by RR standing skipper Riyan Parag, the RCB opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put on 61 runs for the first wicket before the former fell for 26 runs to Wanindu Hasaranga.
However, like they did on Sunday, Kohli and Padikkal built on the foundation and put on 95 runs for the second wicket before the right-hander fell for a 42-ball 70. The experienced Sandeep Sharma further helped RR claw their way back into the innings by dismissing Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar in the 17th over of the innings.
At the time of writing, RCB were 181 for 4 in 18 overs with Tim David and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.
