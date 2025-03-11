Devdutt Padikkal reunites with RCB ahead of IPL 2025 season [In Picture]

Devdutt Padikkal has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after reuniting with the franchise at the auction. The southpaw had represented the Bengaluru-based franchise from 2019 to 2021 before moving to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he lasted two years. Last year, he played for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a trade.

Padikkal has amassed 1559 runs in 64 IPL innings at a strike rate of 123.14, including one century and nine fifties. The 24-year-old managed a mere 38 runs in his seven innings for the Super Giants last year. He will be looking to return to his best with RCB for whom he amassed 884 runs in 29 innings with a best score of an unbeaten 101.

Overall in T20s, Padikkal has 2806 runs in 99 innings with the help of three tons and 17 half-centuries.

Welcoming Devdutt Padikkal aboard, RCB wrote on its official X handle on Tuesday (March 11):

“Guess who’s back? Back again! Devdutt's BACK. Our very own homeboy, the S̶i̶l̶e̶n̶t̶ Smile Assasin is ready to rock the Red & Gold, once again. Chat, we excited or what?"

Devdutt Padikkal recently smashed a century against Baroda and followed that up with an 86 versus Haryana in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Throughout the season, he kept telling me to stay in the zone" - When Devdutt Padikkal shared Virat Kohli's words of wisdom during his early IPL days at RCB

Devdutt Padikkal had earlier expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli for his words of wisdom while opening alongside him in the IPL 2020 season. He told ESPNcricinfo in November, 2020:

"Throughout the season, he kept telling me to stay in the zone and continue to do what I was doing. I remember when we were travelling back from the Mumbai [Indians] game in which I got the 70 [74], he sent me a text message saying, "Continue to do that and you're playing really well, just stay in the zone and enjoy yourself". That was really special because, coming from him, it was a great honor."

"I really enjoyed batting with him whenever I could because he makes your job so easy. He just takes on the bowlers from ball one and I enjoyed watching him," he added.

Rajat Patidar-led RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener on March 22.

