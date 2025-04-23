Devdutt Padikkal and Vyshak Vijaykumar spotted at Karnataka teammate Sharath BR's wedding during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal and Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar were spotted at Karnataka teammate Sharath BR's wedding during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Sharath got married to Kannada film actress Archana Kottige.

His Karnataka teammates Devdutt Padikkal and Vyshak Vijaykumar attended the wedding, which took place in Bengaluru. Padikkal was dressed in traditional attire, wearing a black kurta, while Vyshak was seen in formals, wearing a black shirt with a black suit and black pants.

Notably, other Karnataka cricketers such as Shubhang Hegde, Smaran Ravichandran, and Prasidh Krishna were also present at the wedding. Watch the video posted by a user on Instagram below:

Sharath BR was a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2024 season. He played only one match and scored two runs. The wicketkeeper-batter was released by GT ahead of the 2025 season, and no team showed interest at the IPL 2025 mega auction as he went unsold.

Devdutt Padikkal's IPL redemption with RCB

Devdutt Padikkal began his IPL journey with RCB in 2020. After two seasons, he was released by the franchise and joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR). After a couple of seasons with RR, he was released again and moved to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2024 edition.

At LSG, Padikkal had his worst IPL season. The left-hander managed to score just 38 runs from seven matches at an average of 5.42 and a strike-rate of 71.69. As a result, he was then released by LSG after the 2024 season.

Fortunately for the left-handed batter, he was roped in by his former franchise, RCB, ahead of the 2025 season. He's been batting at number three and performing his role quite well so far.

He has already scored 180 runs from seven games at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 150. The Karnataka batter played a brilliant knock in the last game against PBKS, where he struck a 35-ball 61 to help RCB register a seven-wicket win in Mullanpur.

