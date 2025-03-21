Dhanashree Verma releases new song on toxic relationship following divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal [Watch]

Veteran India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in Mumbai on Thursday, March 20. On the same day, Dhanashree's new music video was released by T-Series on its official YouTube channel.

The song 'Dekha Ji Dekha Maine' features Dhanashree and Ishwak Singh as the lead. It is written and composed by Jaani, while Jyoti Nooran has lent her voice to the number. The song revolves around infidelity and toxicity in relationships.

The theme and release date of the song generated a lot of buzz among the fans as it coincided with Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce. You can watch the song below:

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot on December 22, 2020, at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram. However, the couple have decided to mutually part ways.

The two reportedly filed for divorce on February 5, earlier this year. According to Hindustan Times, Chahal is set to play ₹4.75 crore to Dhananshree in alimony as part of the divorce settlement.

Yuzvendra Chahal wore a 'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt for the final hearing of his divorce proceedings

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen arriving at the Bandra family court dressed in a black jacket and his face covered with a mask. He removed the jacket while exiting the court and the message on his T-shirt caught the attention of several fans.

The message on the ace spinner's T-shirt read:

"Be your own sugar daddy."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal will ply trade for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by the franchise for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive spinner in the league's history.

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL, with 205 wickets to his name from 159 innings. The Punjab-based side will open their campaign on Tuesday, March 25, with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

