"Dhoni be like - Jiya ho Bihar ke Lala"- Top 10 funny memes after RR's comfortable win vs CSK in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended their IPL 2025 campaign positively with a comfortable six-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the match on Tuesday, May 20. It was the 10th loss for CSK this season in 13 games.
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. CSK managed to put on a respectable score of 187/8 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Ayush Mhatre (43), Dewald Brevis (42), and Shivam Dube (39). Pacers Akash Madhwal (3/29) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (3/47) were among the wickets for the Royals.
Yashasvi Jaiswal then gave a brisk start to RR in the chase with a cameo of 36 (19) before perishing in the fourth over. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57) then hit a mature half-century to utilize the good start and set up the platform for RR's chase in the company of Sanju Samson (41). Dhruv Jurel provided the finishing touches with a blazing cameo of 31* (12), taking his team over the line in 17.1 overs.
Tuesday night's IPL 2025 match between the Chennai and Rajasthan franchises entertained the fans, who shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"Dhoni be like - Jiya ho Bihar ke Lala," one X post read.
"Run rate was up, but we lost wickets too often"- MS Dhoni after CSK's loss vs RR in IPL 2025 match in Delhi
At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni reviewed his team's performance and said:
"If you look at the amount of runs, it was very good, but the wickets column also puts pressure on the lower middle order. Brevis was taking risks, and the run rate was up, but we lost wickets too often. He (Kamboj) is good, gets movement, and I feel the ball hits you slightly harder than what the speed gun suggests. He has taken the responsibility very well this IPL, more often than not, bowling three overs in the powerplay.
"It is consistency we need to look for, if you are looking for a 200+ strike rate, consistency is hard to get. Just that they need to back themselves and play a long innings. Also, do not take the pressure of expectations in IPL. If it is your first season, learn from the senior players and coaching staff," Dhoni added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.
