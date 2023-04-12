"Dhoni's Chennai will win this game" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for CSK-RR IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra expects the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2023 clash in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

Both sides head into the game with two wins in three games, with Sanju Samson's side having a better net run rate. CSK defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their only previous home game this season and will hope to register another win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that MS Dhoni and Co. will beat RR and join LSG at the top of the IPL 2023 points table, saying:

"I feel Dhoni's Chennai will win this game. Their home is an absolute fortress and they will hold on to their fortress is what I feel."

The former Indian opener reckons at least half-a-dozen batters will be dismissed caught, stating:

"Six batters will be out caught. It can be in front of or behind the wickets, but at least six should be out caught."

12 of the 14 batters dismissed in CSK's clash against LSG were caught. While Moeen Ali was stumped off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling, the CSK spin-bowling all-rounder castled Marcus Stoinis during LSG's chase.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Jos Buttler should together score more than 70-75 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway strung together a century partnership in CSK's previous home game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Jos Buttler to be among the runs in Wednesday's game, reasoning:

"I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Jos Buttler should together score more than 70-75 runs. I believe the pitch would be flat once again and runs should be scored on that because the low-scoring encounters in Chennai have become a part of history as Chennai need an absolutely flat pitch at the moment."

Chopra also predicted that the spinners will strike more blows with the ball than the pacers, explaining:

"I feel spin will get more wickets than pacers on this ground. It is important that dew is not coming towards the end. There is not too much spin on offer but still the pitch is slightly on the slower side. When I see the fast bowlers of both sides, it seems the spinners will perform slightly better in any case."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻



registered a 12-run victory over



Scorecard bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-06



#TATAIPL | For his match-winning all-round performance in @ChennaiIPL 's first home game of the season, Moeen Ali receives the Player of the Match award #CSK registered a 12-run victory over #LSG Scorecard #CSK vLSG For his match-winning all-round performance in @ChennaiIPL's first home game of the season, Moeen Ali receives the Player of the Match award 🙌🏻#CSK registered a 12-run victory over #LSG 👌👌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-06#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG https://t.co/C4sEj6ezNC

Spinners accounted for eight of the 14 wickets to fall in CSK's clash against LSG at Chepauk. While Moeen Ali (4/26) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) were the star performers with the ball for their respective sides, Mitchell Santner also picked up a wicket for CSK.

Poll : Who will win the CSK-RR clash? CSK RR 0 votes