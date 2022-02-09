"Did the hard job for my team" - Krunal Pandya on batting at different positions for Mumbai Indians

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has played all across the middle order for Mumbai Indians (MI) during his stint with the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Between 2016 and 2019, he majorly batted at No.5 or No.6. However, he was pushed down to No.7 more often than not over the last two seasons, with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya both coming in to bat before him.

However, the older Pandya brother did not mind being shuffled in the batting order and said he was happy to do what was needed for the team. Speaking in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"My role was very different in the last two seasons at Mumbai compared to the first four. Between 2016 and 2019, I had a certain number where I used to go, every time more or less. And then in the last two years, my role changed where Pollard and Hardik (batted above him) as they are two of the biggest hitters. So my role was changed for the team's benefit."

Krunal Pandya said that he wasn't worried that his batting numbers were not the greatest in the last few years, as he contributed where the team needed him to.

"Numbers don't always justify what you have done, but what matters is: Are you there for the team? Are you taking that responsibility? Are you doing the hard job for the team? And I did," he said.

"Impact more important than numbers" - Krunal Pandya on his bowling numbers for Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya's numbers with the ball have taken a toll in the last two years. While he has had an economy rate of 7.74, his bowling average has been very high at 58.63.

Asked if he was worried about his average and lack of wickets off late, he said:

"Not at all. My role at Mumbai was to contain, because we had wicket-taking bowlers around me. In the process I did not realise where I went too far (with his release point), where my stride got longer and where I used to dart the ball."

Speaking about his economy rate, he said it had always been around the 7.50 mark and also pointed out that he did the majority of his bowling at the Wankhede, which is one of the smallest stadiums in the IPL.

"If you see my economy, it has always been around 7.50, and I have bowled a lot at the Wankhede," he said.

He also said that he had the difficult role of bowling one over in the Powerplay, which made him susceptible to go for runs.

"In the last two seasons my role was to defend. At the same time, I have bowled that sixth over, the toughest over in the Powerplay. I have also bowled the second or third over. What I am trying to say is that impact is more important than numbers sometimes. Numbers don't justify what you have done," he added.

Krunal Pandya will be looking to fetch a big sum when he goes under the hammer at the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Parimal